Mourinho content to bide time with transfers

With the Premier League season at an end, much attention has switched to potential transfer business ahead of the 2014-15 campaign.

However, while Chelsea have been linked with a host of players, Mourinho believes it may be some time before there are new arrivals at Stamford Bridge.

The Portuguese told Sky Sports News: "Since the market will be open until 31st August, like it is, I think it will be more of the same.

"I think people (will) wait for the World Cup, wait for the first reaction of the first team, wait until after something happens."

Mourinho has previously expressed a desire to bolster his strikeforce, but does not feel wholesale changes are required at Chelsea during the close-season.

"At Chelsea, the manager is the same, the basic structure of the team is the same, we don't need the season to finish and the results of the season (to) make the decisions about what we need and what we don't need," he added.

"Everything was done during the season. We knew perfectly what we wanted and I don't think we have huge work to do during the summer really."