Mourinho gets silent revenge on local media

No one was sure whether Mourinho would came out to speak to reporters at the Bernabeu after the match following his decision to sit in silence and allow his number two Aitor Karanka to host the pre-match news conference on Friday.

Mourinho's actions, an attempt to avoid heating up the atmosphere before the 'clasico', prompted a walkout by around 30 local journalists in protest.

But after Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty eight minutes from time had cancelled out Lionel Messi's earlier penalty following Raul Albiol dismissal, Mourinho broke his silence to offer a sharp reply to a question from a reporter of a local sports daily.

"Are you the director of AS?," Mourinho asked. "If not, I can't reply. Because according to your philosophy, if you won't speak to my number two, I will only speak to the directors."

The next question went the same way.

"I can't reply," he said again. "Punto Pelota didn't have the respect to talk to someone who deserved respect. A person who had won three European cups with this club, who has all the credibility to be my representative in a press conference."

The Portuguese than went on to answer questions from Barcelona-based or international journalists, while continuing to snub other questions from Madrid media.

Mourinho has frequently clashed with the media during his coaching career and has angered journalists in Spain since his arrival at the end of last season by cutting back on their access to players and training.

His latest outburst was a sour note after a battling performance that will have given Real's morale a boost ahead of Wednesday's King's Cup final against Barca.