Mourinho hits out at 'hypocrites'

In a colourful performance at a news conference on Wednesday, the flamboyant Portuguese called one Spanish journalist a hypocrite to his face, though he later apologised and said he had only done it to make a point.

After Real's 0-0 draw at Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday, which left them seven points behind leaders Barca, Mourinho said his players had not had enough time to rest after the previous Tuesday's Champions League match at Olympique Lyon.

He repeated the complaint on Wednesday and noted Barca do not play at Sevilla until the Sunday after Tuesday's Champions League match at home to Arsenal, whereas Valencia must play on Wednesday at Schalke 04 and on Saturday at Real Zaragoza.

"It's you who have to comment on this and you can report this in a serious and balanced way or you can report it in a hypocritical way," Mourinho said, addressing some 40 journalists at the Real training ground outside Madrid.

"If you want to be hypocritical it's your problem", the former Inter Milan and Chelsea manager added. "I am not afraid of saying the truth."

Real host struggling Malaga on Thursday, by which stage they could be lagging 10 points behind Barca if the champions win at Valencia on Wednesday.

Mourinho will be without Germany midfielder Sami Khedira, who is still recovering from a muscle strain, and Portugal central defender Pepe, who has flu.

Malaga are coached by the man Mourinho replaced at Real, Manuel Pellegrini who is returning to the Bernabeu for the first time since he was sacked.