Mourinho: If Chelsea sack me, they'll lose their best-ever manager

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho insisted he will not be walking away from the club despite their stunning 3-1 defeat to Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Portuguese boss has overseen a dreadful start to the 2015-16 campaign, with the defending Premier League champions recording just eight points from as many matches.

The convincing defeat to the Saints was the first time Chelsea have ever conceded three goals in a home league game under Mourinho.

However, the former Real Madrid boss told supporters he is not going anywhere after the match and feels the club would be losing the best manager they have ever had if they decide to get rid of him.

Mourinho also raged about the decision to deny his team a penalty when Radamel Falcao was brought down in the box by Maarten Stekelenburg in the second half, claiming referees were afraid to give big decisions in Chelsea's favour.

"If they sack me, they sack the best manager this club has had," Mourinho told Sky Sports. "This is a crucial moment in the history of this club.

"I know what people are thinking, but it is not happening. I am not running away. I don’t run away from my responsibilities.

"If the club wants to sack me, they have to sack me. To be champions is obviously very difficult because of the distance [to the top], but I am more than convinced we will finish in top four. When the season is so bad and you finish in the top four, that is okay.

"The message is again if there are bad results, the manager is guilty. This is a moment to assume responsibility. I assume mine, the players should assume theirs and other people in the club should also assume theirs and we stick together.

"I have a big ego, I consider myself the best. This hurts me a lot. We have players that are performing really, really badly. I think it’s clear that we are being punished for too many individual mistakes.

"This team needs to finish the first half winning two or three nil and then play the second half with a clear brain and a free spirit."

"We are in such a bad moment. As we are down where we are, we should not be afraid to be honest. The referees are afraid to give decisions for Chelsea. If the FA wants to punish me they can punish me. They don't punish other managers, but that would not be a problem for me.

"When the result was 1-1 there was a huge penalty and once again we did not get it. I say it again, the referees are afraid to give decisions for Chelsea."