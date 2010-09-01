Mourinho: I'm real deal, not Harry Potter

Real were held 0-0 on Sunday while arch-rivals Barcelona swept aside Racing Santander 3-0 opening up an immediate two point lead in the La Liga standings. The champions only dropped 15 points on their way to the title last season.

"I am a coach not Harry Potter," Mourinho told sports daily AS in an interview on Wednesday.

"He is a magician. Magic is fiction and I live for football which is real. I've only been two months in Madrid. Do you know how many training sessions I have had with everyone together, including the new signings? Not even 10."

Last season's treble-winning coach with Inter Milan was brought in to replace Manuel Pellegrini, in an attempt to end a run of two trophyless seasons at the Bernabeu and to break Barcelona's dominance of La Liga.

"My profile as a coach is different to those they have had in recent years," he added. "If things go badly and I have to leave... I would have one of the best clubs in the world waiting for me.

"This personal stability allows me to say I am the ideal person to be at Madrid because I fear nothing. Madrid need stability and I'm here to give it.

"Madrid is in many ways a conflict of footballing ideas. Coach after coach after coach... They need stability."

Mourinho signed a four-year contract in May to become their tenth coach since Vicente del Bosque was sacked in 2003.

