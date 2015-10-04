Mourinho 'losing his players' - Redknapp

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is losing his players, according to former England international Jamie Redknapp.

The Premier League champions slumped to their fourth loss in eight league games this season with a 3-1 defeat at home to Southampton on Saturday.

Former Liverpool defender Redknapp believes Mourinho is losing the dressing room at Chelsea early in their title defence.

"It's like Jose Mourinho's head is in a washing machine now, he's making so many rash decisions," he told Sky Sports.

"What I used think about Jose is that everything he did was beyond reproach, every decision he made it was like he had a magic wand. Two minutes to go, he makes a substitution and bang, bang they'd win 2-1.

"Now it's like every decision he makes seems to be going the other way. Four months ago they were winning the title, everything was going the right way. Now I look at it and I think he's losing his players, he's got to bring them back somehow.

"You look at that team and it is a shadow of what it was last year.

"He's changing the team, changing the system, he's rotating all the time, he's not sure of his best team any more.

"The beauty of Chelsea last year was that you knew their best XI, everybody knew it, you could pick it. Now I look at it and everything they're doing seems to be wrong."