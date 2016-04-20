Mourinho to manage England against Ranieri

After almost taking the reins nine years ago, Jose Mourinho will finally manage England, all in the name of charity.

Former Chelsea manager Mourinho, who came close to replacing Steve McClaren in 2007, will join forces with Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce in Unicef's Soccer Aid match against Claudio Ranieri's Rest of the World side at Old Trafford on June 5.

Mourinho will attempt to get one over high-flying Ranieri, who is on the cusp of a remarkable Premier League triumph with Leicester.

"I want to be the first one to win the Soccer Aid trophy for both teams, England and the Rest of the World," Mourinho said.

"Sam and I will make a very good partnership and it will be a great feeling for Claudio to finally lose a match!

"I hope the organisers can help me now with an English passport!"

Ranieri added: "Soccer Aid is a fantastic event, raising money for an amazing children's charity in Unicef.

"For Soccer Aid's 10th anniversary, it is a great honour that Robbie Williams has asked me to manage the Rest of the World XI and I'm looking forward to helping them defend their title."