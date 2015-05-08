Mourinho not rushing over new deal

Jose Mourinho insists Chelsea have no cause to fret over a new contract as he has no intention of leaving the Premier League champions.

After guiding Chelsea to their fifth top-flight title – and third under his charge – the Portuguese manager had been expected to pen fresh terms at Stamford Bridge.

His deal runs until 2017 and, while he is keen to stay, Mourinho says there is no hurry to agree a new contract with owner Roman Abramovich.

"I don't need a contract," he said. "Mr Abramovich has to be, in my opinion, very calm. He has me.

"I want to stay, I don't want to leave. I'm not asking for a new or better contract.

"If the owner wants me to stay, I'm staying."

Chelsea host Liverpool this weekend, having beaten Brendan Rodgers' side 2-1 at Anfield in November.