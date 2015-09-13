Mourinho: People enjoy seeing me suffer

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho has claimed people enjoy seeing him suffer after the Premier League champions fell to another defeat, this time against Everton on Saturday.

Roberto Martinez's men recorded a 3-1 victory at Goodison Park thanks to a Steven Naismith hat-trick and left the Portuguese manager's side sitting 16th in the table with four points from five games.

Mourinho was reluctant to blame his players after the setback and expressed confidence they would be able to turn the situation around, starting with Wednesday's UEFA Champions League game against Maccabi Tel Aviv.

But the former Real Madrid and Inter boss did say he feels some are relishing seeing him go through such a sticky spell as a manager.

Mourinho told BBC Sport: "I know that lots of people are happy that finally after so many years they find me in a situation like this so fair play, enjoy - but I will enjoy my day [on Sunday] again working hard as always and thinking we can win on Wednesday.

"It is the first time in my career that I am getting these bad results but I am coping with the situation because I am on the players' side, I am not against them. I don't feel I have any reason to be here speaking against them or against their desire or their lack of frustration at the situation so I keep believing in them.

"It is better not to look to the table, this is the first time I look and see my team in such a position.

"Obviously my career and my experience make me believe in myself and I am happy that on Wednesday we have another game and we don't have to wait 15 days like we did from the last match [the defeat to Crystal Palace].

"I am happy that in this moment the players don't have too much time to think about what is happening and a different competition is welcome when we are not behind having less points than the opponents - we are on zero like Maccabi, Porto and Dynamo Kiev.

"It is a good challenge, I cannot be here jumping or laughing because people may think I am not sad or frustrated so I cannot laugh too much, but the reality is I face this situation smiling inside because it is a good challenge."

Following the clash with Maccabi, Chelsea will return to Premier League business with a crunch clash against Arsenal on Saturday.