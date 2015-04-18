Mourinho praise for 'consistent' Hazard

Hazard, 24, has been nominated for the PFA Player of the Year Award after another good campaign, helping Chelsea to the top of the Premier League table.

Asked what Hazard had improved this season after a similarly impressive 2013-14, Mourinho said the 24-year-old was more than just glimpses of talent.

"Consistency. One thing is the talent but another thing is to be consistent," Mourinho said of Hazard, last season's PFA Young Player of the Year.

"In my opinion we want to win the league, he wants to win the league, not the player of the year or something like that.

"Obviously on top of collective ambitions, the player deserves something special and when it comes from the other players on every team, it means a bit more."

Chelsea, who are seven points clear at the top, host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.