Mourinho: Ranieri deserves credit for Leicester position

Jose Mourinho wants Claudio Ranieri to receive greater recognition for his impressive start with Leicester City.

The Midlands club started the weekend at the top of the Premier League table and will return there should they secure victory at home to struggling Chelsea, who sit 15th, on Monday.

Jamie Vardy's 14 goals this season have helped propel them to their lofty position, but the Portuguese coach insists it is Ranieri - who preceded Mourinho's first spell in charge at Stamford Bridge - who deserves the plaudits.

"Claudio deserves all the credit. When things go wrong, it's about managers and when things go well, it's about players," Mourinho said.

"But please make a compensation with what you do to managers in trouble and put Claudio where he deserves."

Ranieri often cites steering clear of relegation as Leicester's primary objective, but Mourinho thinks a top-six finish is the worst-case scenario for them.

"Leicester are now in a position where only three things can happen to them," he added.

"One, they can be champions, which would be amazing. Another would be to finish top four, which again would be a super achievement.

"And the worst thing that can happen to them is to finish top six, which would be a phenomenal season, too."