Mourinho signs new Chelsea contract

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has committed his future to the Premier League champions by putting pen to paper on a new four-year contract.

Mourinho won his third Premier League title with Chelsea last season as well as lifting the League Cup - the first trophies since making his return for a second spell at Stamford Bridge.

The former Porto boss spent three years in west London early in the Roman Abramovich era before enjoying trophy-laden spells at Inter and Real Madrid.

Rumours had suggested the 52-year-old would agree a new contract following a successful campaign and, having restored Chelsea to become the dominant force in English football, Mourinho's new deal until 2019 was announced on the eve of the new Premier League season.

"If the club is happy, I am happy," said Mourinho.

"I think this is a normal thing for me to sign a new contract. It is important we have this continuity and I hope we can enjoy more success in the future - for the fans, the players and the club.

"I said when I returned here two years ago that I have a special feeling for this club and nothing changed.

"It is the club closest to my heart and I am very happy to know I will be staying here for a long time."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "We are very happy that Jose has committed four more years to the club.

"Since his arrival two years ago he has carefully developed the playing squad and brought trophies to Stamford Bridge.

"We look forward to the next four years and the continued success of the team."

Mourinho's initial exit from Stamford Bridge came about due to a disagreement with wealthy owner Abramovich, although relations appear to have improved in recent years.

Speaking shortly after wrapping up the Premier League title last term, Mourinho stated he would "stay as long as Mr Abramovich wants me".