Mourinho slams Manchester derby penalty decision in programme notes

Jose Mourinho used his programme notes before Manchester United's game against Bournemouth to complain about the penalty decision that went against his side in the Manchester derby.

United midfielder Ander Herrera was booked for diving after he went down under a challenge from Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi in the penalty area in the second half, when the home side were already trailing at Old Trafford.

Mourinho admitted his side were not at their best as they lost 2-1 courtesy of goals from David Silva and Otamendi, either side of Marcus Rashford's equaliser, but made his feelings clear about the decision not to award a penalty after Herrera went down.

"On Sunday, we did some things well and there were some things we could have done better, but there is not time to dwell on it," Mourinho wrote in Wednesday's match programme.

"We have been phenomenal at home this season, so we are not going to get let a clear penalty, which was not given on Sunday, dampen our spirits."

United went into Wednesday's match at Bournemouth second in the Premier League.