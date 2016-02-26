Mourinho speculation is an absolute scandal, rages Van Gaal

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal labelled continued reports linking Jose Mourinho to his job as "an absolute scandal".

Former Chelsea boss Mourinho has been heavily touted as the next man to fill the United position, despite the under-fire Dutchman still being at the helm.

Van Gaal, who has guided his team to back-to-back wins in the FA Cup and Europa League, is furious about the constant speculation and urged his club not to react to the reports.

"He has said things a number of times with a lot of words, but he does not have to tell me anything - I find the whole thing ridiculous," the Old Trafford boss told RTL7 about Mourinho.

"No, I don't want United to do something either. I don't even want them to react to things which I read in the media or which are being created.

"We, the club and I, are not going to help the media right now by denying things. I think what is happening is an absolute scandal."

United crushed Midtjylland 5-1 in the second leg of their last-32 Europa League clash on Thursday, setting up a mouth-watering tie against rivals Liverpool in the next round.

Van Gaal feels the focus on his performance had been good for his players, who have avoided criticism despite sitting fifth in the Premier League ahead of Sunday's clash against Arsenal at Old Trafford.

He said: "Every day I am preventing the players from being under pressure because every arrow is shot at me, not one at the players.

"It is all aimed at me. In a bizarre way this situation with me has an advantage for the players. I can see that they are not being criticised - only me."