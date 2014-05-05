Mourinho tactics killing football, says Olsen

Mourinho has come under fire in recent weeks after adopting defensive approaches, with his mindset in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield causing the most controversy.

Now Olsen has joined the chorus of critics in an interview with Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

"In my world Mourinho is a danger for football. If many try to copy his style, then the game will die," said the 64-year-old, whose Danish national team missed out on qualification for the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, finishing six points behind Italy in Group B.

"Imagine if everybody played football like Mourinho. Then it would certainly be boring, and then I wouldn't watch the matches.

"I would prefer to pick a good film or go for a stroll in the forest."

Olsen, who has been in charge of the Danish national team since 2000, added: "I could play so differently with Chelsea, if I got the chance.

"But Mourinho is only able to play defensively. The club has spent so much money on so good players. Hell, use them then!"

Even Chelsea star Eden Hazard voiced his disapproval with Mourinho's tactics, claiming the team 'were not made to play football' following the club's loss to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

And the former Ajax coach defended the Belgian international's comments.

"Of course it is okay to be calculating," he said. "Now and then I also like to have the opportunity to play on the counter but there has to be a plan for how you play when you go on the attack.

"Such a plan has Guardiola. We also have it with the national team but Mourinho hasn't.

"He solely relies on set pieces, and then he hopes that Hazard or Willian can do something on their own. I certainly understand why Hazard criticized the way Chelsea played after the game."