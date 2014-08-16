Mourinho takes aim at managerial rivals

Mourinho is often cast as one of the game's biggest exponents of 'mind-games', and he has taken apparent shots at title rivals Arsene Wenger of Arsenal and Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Though having gone two years without winning major silverware at Real Madrid and Chelsea, Mourinho enters the new season with his side favourites for the Premier League title.

And Mourinho believes a bigger need to win things at Stamford Bridge and his refusal to accept "easy jobs" have held him back.

When asked if he was under added pressure to win this term, Mourinho replied: "Why? Some, they have 10 years to win something. I have only two."

Wenger oversaw a barren nine years at Arsenal before last season's FA Cup triumph and is the perceived target of Mourinho's comments.

City boss Pellegrini won the Premier League in his first season in charge last term, having inherited a star-studded squad from Roberto Mancini.

Another of Mourinho's long-term adversaries Pep Guardiola also found success at Bayern Munich having taken over from treble-winning coach Jupp Heynckes.

And in a further barb towards his rivals, Mourinho says he does not choose his jobs based on where he thinks success will come simply.

"I'm not a very intelligent guy to choose teams," he said. "I like to work. I like to build. I don't like easy jobs.

"I don't like to get clubs worked by other managers before me. I don't like to arrive on time to collect the fruits off their trees.

"I came to Chelsea at a moment when one team was over and another needed to be born.

"At the same time I came to the only league where four, five, six teams can compete for the title.

"So I'm not good in choosing my jobs - or I'm good because I choose jobs I really love."