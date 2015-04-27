Mourinho takes further swipe at 'boring' claims

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has further defended his side against allegations of being boring.

During Sunday's 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal fans chanted "Boring, boring, Chelsea" as the visitors remained stubborn in a turgid affair.

Mourinho stated afterwards that "boring is 10 years without a title", and he was in similarly defiant mood when quizzed on the subject on Monday.

"This morning I met an Arsenal fan of 50 years and he congratulated me and said for my press conference I was spot on," he said.

"[That Chelsea are boring] cannot be true. If a number of goals decides it, we have 18 teams more boring than us. In this criteria, only Man City is a team with more quality than us.

"If a good team is a team with more points and victories, we are the best team. With less defeats, we are the best team.

"If the best team is a team that leads, we are the best team. In any criteria you can find, we are the best team or the second best team.

"You don't consider boring to be a team that has 70 per cent possession and does not win the game - it's quite a big contradiction.

"Maybe in the future football will be played without goals. Football is about putting the ball in the net and stopping the opponent putting the ball in your net."

Mourinho also felt that the Professional Footballers' Association team of the year - which includes six Chelsea players - should be made up entirely of men from Stamford Bridge.

"But I know this is the Chelsea manager speaking, and obviously I respect every one of the players that were in that team," he added.

"But just as an example, the season [Cesc] Fabregas is doing, not to be there is a bit strange. That team wouldn't win the Premier League.

"It's a team without any balance, it's missing a midfield player. I think that midfield player should be Fabregas, but this is not important, the important thing is to be champion."