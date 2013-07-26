Mourinho: Torres to benefit from competition

After initially struggling at Stamford Bridge following his move from Liverpool, the Spanish striker appeared to be on his way back to rediscovering his form last season, scoring 27 times in all competitions.

However, Torres was vying solely with Demba Ba for a starting spot in the latter half of the campaign - something that Mourinho feels did not do him any favours.

Mourinho has added Andre Schurrle to his squad from Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the new Premier League season, while Romelu Lukaku, who scored 18 times on loan at West Brom last term, is back at Stamford Bridge.

"I think Fernando should be happy because we have competition in the team and that is good for everybody in every position," said the former Real Madrid manager.

"I think Fernando will be pleased because during his time at Chelsea he was basically the only striker and then after that there was the arrival of Ba in January.

"Now the team has three (other) strikers and that is good."

Chelsea have also had a bid rejected for Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney as they seek to increase their striking options, with Mourinho refusing to rule out another offer.

"At this moment we have made what you know; that bid which was public and official and after that nothing else," he continued.

"But we are calm because we are happy with what we have."