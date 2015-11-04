Mourinho touched by support of Chelsea fans

Jose Mourinho thanked Chelsea's supporters for their vocal backing in Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League victory over Dynamo Kiev.

Willian's free-kick seven minutes from time earned the hosts a crucial three points at Stamford Bridge, moving them up to second place in Group G with just a second win from their last nine matches in all competitions.

It had looked like another frustrating result was in store for Mourinho's men after Aleksandar Dragovic had atoned for his first-half own goal by netting an equaliser in the closing stages prior to the Brazilian's brilliant intervention.

The Portuguese manager has come under intense pressure with Chelsea struggling for form and down in 15th in the Premier League, but he was delighted to have been consistently backed by the home crowd, who he repeatedly acknowledged on the touchline during the nervous win.

"Obviously I prefer the team's performance, but what they [the fans] did for me is not normal," he told BT Sport after the match.

"Or they don't read papers. Or they don't listen to television and pundits and commentators. Or they have a big heart. Or they recognise that I am a good professional, I give everything to the club, I brought great moments for the club and great memories.

"But such support is not normal, not just with the bad run of results, but with what people read in newspapers and listen to on television.

"I really don't know how to thank them. The only thing I can say is until my last day in this club – whether it is four years, 10 years,15 years it doesn't matter – however long I stay here I will give everything for them."