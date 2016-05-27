Mourinho urges United to 'forget the past three years'

Jose Mourinho is keen for Manchester United to forget a spluttering three years under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal as he begins the process of making them a "great" club again.

Mourinho was named as Van Gaal's replacement at Old Trafford on Friday, signing a three-year deal at the Premier League club after days of negotiations.

The 53-year-old will be charged with returning United to the top of the English game and restoring their place among European football's elite, a challenge he is relishing.

And the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter boss hopes to channel the spirit of United under Alex Ferguson to bring back the glory days.

"We can look at our club now in two perspectives," he told MUTV. "One perspective is the last three years and another perspective is the club history.

"I think I prefer to forget the past three years, I prefer to focus on the giant club I have in my hands now and I think what the fans are expecting me to say is that I want to win. I think the players need to listen - I want to win."

Mourinho is confident the appointment comes at the perfect time in his own career, having spent five months out of the game after his sacking at Stamford Bridge.

He added: "I feel great. I think it comes in the right moment of my career because Man United is one of these clubs where you need really to be prepared for it because it is what I call a giant club.

"And giant clubs must be for the best managers and I think I am ready for it, so I could say I am happy, I am proud, I am honoured."