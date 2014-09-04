Mourinho wanted to see Torres at Inter

The Spain international completed a two-year switch to San Siro on Sunday, bringing an end to a disappointing spell at Chelsea.

Torres moved to Stamford Bridge from Liverpool for £50 million in January 2011, a fee that represented the British transfer record prior to Angel Di Maria's £59.7m switch to Manchester United earlier this week.

However, the Spainiard failed to exhibit his best form at Chelsea, scoring just 20 Premier League goals for the club in 110 appearances, although he did win the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup with the club.

Despite declaring his satisfaction at the deal, ex-Inter boss Mourinho says his preference would have been to see Torres join his former club.

"With Fernando I have to say that as a person and as a professional there is no discussion," he is quoted as saying at the UEFA Elite Club Coaches forum.

"He is an exceptional guy and professional, but he needed a change.

"Now he is at Milan and his passion for football will motivate him.

"I am an Inter fan and would have preferred to see him in a Nerazzurri shirt, but out of respect for the people who work at Milan and because of the affection that we have for Fernando, I hope he does very well with the Rossoneri."