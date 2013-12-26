Mourinho wants more clinical Chelsea

Eden Hazard gave the hosts the advantage in the 29th minute at Stamford Bridge and, despite looking the most likely to find the net again for large parts of the match, Chelsea failed to build on their lead.

And Mourinho concedes that, while he is happy with aspects of the performance, his side needs to be more clinical in front of goal.

"With the three points and clean sheet, I am satisfied," he said. "The way we controlled a good team for 75-80 minutes was very good too.

"But we had so many chances that you have to score at least once and create a more comfortable situation for yourselves.

"The result should have been 2-0 or 3-0 easily."

The three points assure Chelsea of their position in the Premier League's top three heading into the club's last fixture of 2013 against Liverpool on Sunday.