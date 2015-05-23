Mourinho wants to remain in England after Chelsea

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho says he would like to remain in England when his days in the Stamford Bridge hot seat come to an end.

Mourinho is currently enjoying a second stint in west London, having spent successful spells at Inter and Real Madrid following his initial Chelsea exit in 2007, and guided his side to the Premier League title this term.

While insisting he has no plans to call time on his Chelsea career, Mourinho is keeping an open mind about managing another English club in future.

"I see myself coaching another club, yes, but I love Chelsea and I am in [owner] Mr Abramovich's hands and until then I am here," he told the BBC's Football Focus.

"The day Mr Abramovich thinks I am not good enough for Chelsea, I want to work, and if possible in England too.

"Until Mr Abramovich says, I don't see myself going. Any club comes to me now and offers me a fantastic project, offers me twice my wages in the contract at Chelsea, no chance."

Earlier this season, Mourinho suggested there was a "clear campaign" against Chelsea, after a string of decisions went against his side.

The Portuguese was fined £25,000 for the outburst and now concedes his use of the word "campaign" was ill-judged.

"I'm not the kind of person to regret," he remarked. "What you did you did. What happened happened. You cannot change things. Time does not go back.

"We had lots of mistakes against us. That’s the reality but that’s football.

"Maybe ‘campaign’ is not a nice word. Maybe I would take that word out from my explanation and my comments, but that’s the reality.

"We had very bad decisions over a big period of time. But I also made bad decisions, so no problem."