Mourinho wary of talk that Chelsea will dominate for years

The competitive nature of the Premier League means champions-elect Chelsea are unlikely to become the dominant force of English football.

That is the view of Jose Mourinho as Chelsea, who are some 13 points clear of nearest rivals Arsenal and Manchester City, head into the weekend faced with the scenario of securing the title with three games to spare.

Victory over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge – where the visitors last won in 1982 – will see Mourinho's men canter over the line, but the former Real Madrid and Inter coach is wary of talk of his current crop running away with the title next season or in the next few years.

"There are countries where it's common [to have] domination, Bayern Munich, Celtic Glasgow, Basel, Olympiacos," said the Chelsea boss.

"There are countries where the domination is there years, and years and years. I don't think this country [England] is a good example of that.

"It's very unpredictable and I can imagine for next season the top squads, because we are speaking about the top teams, we are not speaking about fragile squads that need a complete change we are speaking about top squads.

"And you can imagine top squads with a few new players you can imagine that next season everyone of the title contenders is going to be very, very strong.

"So I think in relation to the Premier League, when the season starts, if you want to be champions, you have the risk also to finish fifth and I think next season is going to be the same."