Mourinho: We will be better next season

Mourinho returned to Chelsea for a second stint last year, but was unable to win his third league title at Stamford Bridge.

Instead, the Portuguese boss watched Manchester City crowned champions on the final day of the season as Chelsea finished four points adrift in third.

Mourinho expects a tougher challenge next season, but is adamant Chelsea will progress to the next level.

"Next season will be very, very difficult, even more so," Mourinho told Chelsea's official website.

"I know Chelsea will be better, but maybe the other teams will be better too, so it will again be the kind of league where you don't know if you're going to finish first or finish sixth.

"In this moment I have to think and feel and say we want to finish first.

"I enjoy this club, I like the club, and I like the league. I love the way people live football in this country."

Mourinho is not getting carried away, though, acknowledging that the club needs to rebuild following Ashley Cole's exit and the expected departure of veteran midfielder Frank Lampard.

"I was a little part of the process that made Chelsea a force in the last decade, and I come back with the dream to try to be a little part again of the next decade," he added.

"After 10 years of titles and great moments, this is a moment to rebuild again, because teams don't last for ever. Clubs yes, but not the teams. In the same club you have to build another team.

"That's what we are doing, and for sure the results will come."