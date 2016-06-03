Mourinho will lift Manchester United - Neville

Jose Mourinho will take Manchester United on "adventure" next season, but one they should enjoy, according to former defender Phil Neville.

Former Chelsea manager Mourinho was hired as Louis van Gaal's replacement last week, after United chalked up a third season in succession without challenging for the Premier League title.

An FA Cup win was not enough to save Van Gaal and Neville believes that the club should be aiming much higher, with a three-time Premier League and two-time Champions League winner in the form of Mourinho now in charge.

"I'm excited for the season ahead. With Jose, win, lose or draw, it's going to be an adventure and a journey," Neville told the official United website.

"Maybe the United fans need that now. They need lifting, they need a spark and someone who will keep them on the edge all the time.

"This club keeps you on the edge; you don't know whether it's going to go one way or the other in games. That's what was so great about Sir Alex Ferguson.

"Whatever ride Jose takes the United fans on, I think they'll enjoy it.

"This club has always had that mystique and specialness about it where you're not quite sure where you're going, but you're going to aim for the best.

"He's the best manager and his record tells you he gets results and wins championships, and it's probably about time United started winning championships again."