Mowbray praises Dack after goal gives Blackburn win

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray hailed Bradley Dack after his goal sealed an impressive 1-0 win over Brentford.

Dack put the finishing touches to a flowing team move in the 11th minute for his eighth league goal of the season and ninth overall.

Brentford hit the woodwork and saw an effort cleared off the line, but could not find a way through, as Rovers secured a third straight home win and a first Ewood clean sheet in six.

Mowbray felt all members of his side put in notable performances but singled out his matchwinner’s contribution.

He said: “Sometimes in a game, five or six play pretty well and there are a few under par, but tonight just about all of them were right up there with their performance levels. And we needed to be. We played against a really good side.

“In the first half particularly, we were good with the ball and the goal epitomised that. It was a really good goal that cut them open and Dack did what he does, got in the six-yard box which is a huge strength.

“For a guy who runs and influences the game so much, he’s a brilliant player to have that desire to run and get in the box to score goals.

“I have a brilliant set of individuals who really care and really fight for each other and are desperate to do well, and I’m just pleased for them.”

The Bees remain eighth in the table after failing to find the net on the road for the first time since October, and Thomas Frank said “margins” settled the game, though he felt his side deserved something.

He said: “I think we performed well enough – not top – but well enough to get something out of the game.

“What we need to learn is when we perform well enough, we need to get a draw once in a while or nick a win because it seems as though we have to perform top to get the win.

“I think sometimes it’s margins, in terms of we hit the post and it doesn’t go in. Sometimes it’s maybe a bit of experience, maybe play the chances a bit cooler, don’t rush it.

“But we know the atmosphere in the Championship, it’s a very quick game and physical.

“It’s difficult, but that’s an area we need to do something about. We know we’re quite a young side and we come here playing against very experienced players.

“But on another day we probably would have got something out of it and we would have praised that. We’re not far away.”