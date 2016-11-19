Moyes delighted with Anichebe form

David Moyes hailed Victor Anichebe's impact after the Sunderland forward fired a brace in their 3-0 win over Hull City to lift the side off the foot of the table.

After Jermain Defoe had put the hosts in front at the Stadium of Light with his 150th Premier League goal, Anichebe - signed on a free in September - struck twice to secure victory.

And, with the former Everton striker also on target in their first win of the season at Bournemouth last time out, Moyes was again delighted by his performance.

"We have two centre forwards at the moment who look like they are going to score," the Sunderland manager told a post-match news conference.

"I thought Victor was immense. He wants to be loved and I think the supporters do love him. He is a real powerful boy.

"I thought Victor was more impressive then he was at Bournemouth."

Hull manager Mike Phelan similarly concluded that Sunderland's strikers proved the difference as he was frustrated by his own team's failures at both ends.

"You can't, at this level, give away the goals that we gave away," he said. "The small margin is putting the ball in the net.

"Their strikers put the ball away through our lack of concentration. We should have contributed more by putting the ball in the net."

This result sees Sunderland climb off the bottom and move to within two points of the visitors.