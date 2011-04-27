Moyes hails Neville influence

Neville is approaching 200 appearances for Everton since his £3.5 million move from Manchester United in 2005, and has captained the Merseyside club for the last four years.

The former England international’s ability to play either in defence of midfield, combined with his tireless and determined nature prompted Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp to make a bid to sign him in the January transfer window - which Moyes rejected.

When questioned in an interview with Yahoo! in partnership with the LMA as to what Neville brings to his side, the 48-year-old Scot responded: “What he brings is a man. He is very committed in his job and tries to get the best out of himself every day. He lives and breathes it.

“I can see why he has 59 caps for England and still playing at a high level. He has only been at two clubs, Manchester United and Everton, so he deserves everything he gets.”

Moyes also believes having a consummate professional like Neville in his ranks can only help the likes of Jack Rodwell and Victor Anichebe, who are trying to develop and improve as footballers.

“For young players he’s the one that they should all try and aspire to,” he added.

“Maybe he has not got the biggest talent level that I have ever come across but he doesn’t half make up for it with his attitude and desire to try and be as good as he can.”

By Liam Twomey