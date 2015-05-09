Moyes: Moving to Sociedad was a gamble

Real Sociedad boss David Moyes admits his decision to move to San Sebastian from the Premier League was "a gamble".

The Scot previously spent 11 years at Everton, which finally came to an end when he was appointed as Alex Ferguson's successor at Manchester United ahead of the 2013-14 campaign.

The move did not work out for Moyes, however, and he departed Old Trafford after 10 months in charge as United missed out on European qualification.

In November last year, Moyes accepted the role at Sociedad, and has guided the club to 11th in La Liga with three matches remaining.

"I saw potential to build. It was a gamble but it was the right time," he told The Guardian.

"I wasn't going to sit about for six months. I wanted to work abroad, learn a new language, new football.

"I think it was a brave decision. I turned down Premier League jobs; I didn't think they were right. I would never have left Everton if it hadn't been Manchester United.

"I was [supposed to be] there six years and you think United give managers time. I'd worked incredibly hard to get to the top and it was taken away from me very quickly.

"I didn't want the disappointment to last. I had to take a step back and climb up again. I wanted somewhere I'd be allowed to work, where I could enjoy football again."