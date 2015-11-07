Moyes 'not worried' by latest Sociedad loss

David Moyes claimed not to be concerned by Real Sociedad's poor form after Friday's 2-0 loss to fellow strugglers Las Palmas plunged them closer towards the Liga relegation zone.

The former Manchester United boss has overseen just two wins this season and speculation is mounting that he could be set for the sack.

But Moyes, who endured a troublesome 11 months at Old Trafford, is confident his experience will stand him in good stead.

"Coaches of all teams in the world would be concerned about this situation, but I'm not worried. I'm used to this," the Scotsman said.

"The season is long and I have confidence in the players, but they must demonstrate their quality."

Moyes' next challenge is the visit of Sevilla in a fortnight before a trip to Camp Nou to take on Barcelona at the end of the month.