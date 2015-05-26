Moyes staying at Sociedad

David Moyes insists he will continue in his role at Real Sociedad next season.

Moyes guided Sociedad to a 12th-place finish in La Liga after replacing Jagoba Arrasate in November, but the former Manchester United boss has already been linked with a return to the Premier League.

West Ham and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in prising Moyes back to England ahead of the 2015-16 season.

However, Moyes says he is enjoying life in San Sebastian.

"I've told everybody I will be in Spain next year," Moyes told Sky Sports programme Revista de La Liga.

"I had plenty of opportunities before I went to Spain to stay in England, and I had made a decision that I would go and work in Spain.

"I wanted to try something different, wanted to try new culture, work with different players and see how La Liga works, and I'm really enjoying it.

"It's a great club, I've had great fun as well."