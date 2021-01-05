Mphahlele: We're not expecting miracles from Nurkovic

Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele says they are not expecting miracles from Samir Nurkovic.

Amakhosi are set to face off against Primeiro de Agosto in their Caf Champions League second leg clash at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda on Tuesday.

Nurkovic, who missed the start of the campaign through injury, is expected to make his first appearances after he was named in the Amakhosi travelling squad.

However, Mphahlele says they will not put any pressure on the Serbian striker upon his return from injury.

‘We should have won that game easily – three or four-nil. We missed a lot of chances and, at this moment, we would appreciate anyone who can come and score goals for us,’ Mphahlele told the Chiefs' media team.

‘We know what Samir is capable of, but we're not going to put pressure on him to say, “You are back, now you have to score goals for us”.

‘As long as he comes in and plays for the team, even if he gives the other guys [chances] to score – we have Khama [Billiat], [Leonardo] Castro, Lazarous [Kambole], [Dumisani] Zuma, even Tower [Mathoho] is also capable of scoring.

‘So, we won't put that big burden on him, we want to also give him space. We know he's been out for too long, so we're not expecting miracles from him.

‘But he's been doing well in training and I just hope he continues even in the games. But, like I said, we all know what Samir can do; if he gets a chance, he's going to bury it.

‘And everyone is happy to have Samir back because we know how important he is to our team.’