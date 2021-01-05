Mphahlele: We're prepared for this match

Kaizer Chiefs captain Ramahlwe Mphahlele insists his side are ready to battle it out with Primeiro De Agosto for a place in the Caf Champions League group stages.

The Soweto giants arrived in Angola on Sunday afternoon ahead of their second leg of their Caf Champions League first round encounter against Primeiro De Agosto.

Amakhosi held their training session on Monday afternoon at the 11 de Novembro Stadium in Luanda as they continue to prepare for their must-win encounter.

However, Mphahlele believes his team are ready for the match and will do their best to win the match under the circumstances, having played out to a goalless draw in the first leg.

'We have been training throughout the festive period to make sure we are prepared for the match,' Mphahlele told his club's official website.

'We know it is going to be challenging but we will do our best to ensure that we proceed to the next round of the CAF Champions League.

'I believe we should have really won the game in Johannesburg, but we missed great opportunities. We have guys who are capable of scoring and we will be looking at them for answers on Tuesday afternoon as our wish is to advance to the group stages.'