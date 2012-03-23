Muamba facing 'long road to full recovery'

The 23-year-old collapsed on the White Hart Lane pitch during the Trotters' FA Cup encounter with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

And despite making miraculous progress in his recovery over the past week, the midfielder still remains in intensive care following the horrific incident.

"Even though Fabrice has made great progress over the last couple of days, he is still in intensive care, and still has a long period of recovery ahead," read the statement.

"He has asked that you please keep him in your prayers."

Bolton's game with Blackburn Rovers at the weekend was in doubt after Aston Villa agreed to postpone their midweek encounter with the Trotters.

Manager Owen Coyle revealed on Thursday that he spoke to Muamba's loved ones earlier this week regarding the encounter with their relegation rivals, and was given the all-clear for his team to resume their Premier League duties by the duo.

Muamba’s father and fiancée will still maintain their presence alongside the tough-tackling midfielder, and they admitted that have been overwhelmed by the response to the 23-year-old's troubles.

"We would like to firstly thank God for answering our prayers," continued the statement.

"Thank you to everyone for the love, prayers and support over the past few days.

"In particular we owe an enormous gratitude to the Bolton and Spurs medical teams for their quick reaction on Saturday, and the fantastic team here at the London Chest Hospital.

"We have been overwhelmed by all the kind messages we have received.

"The support we have had from the fans, not just from Bolton but football supporters around the world, has given us so much strength.

"We have been particularly touched by the support from the football community globally.

"Thanks also to our family and close friends and thank you to the media for respecting our privacy during this very difficult time."