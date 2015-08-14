Muller applauds Bayern's 'super team performance'

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller labelled the Bundesliga champions' 5-0 victory over Hamburg a "super team performance", while coach Pep Guardiola declared himself "satisfied".

After edging ahead 1-0 at the break in the 2015-16 Bundesliga opener, Bayern crushed Hamburg in the second half at the Allianz Arena, with Muller scoring a brace between goals from Robert Lewandowski and Douglas Costa.

Muller headed Costa's 69th-minute cross past Hamburg goalkeeper Rene Adler, while his second goal came from a fine pass from Lewandowski with 17 minutes remaining.

"That was a super team performance. Once again, we've proved we're still hungry despite all our success in recent years, and we don't ease off even when we're 3-0 up," Muller told Bayern's website.

"We want to maintain this mentality."

Guardiola hailed Bayern's second-half display, while he was also impressed by the Bundesliga debuts of Costa and former Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal.

"It was hard work in the first half because Hamburg played with six at the back," the Spaniard said.

"We switched things around a bit at half-time and we improved after that. We had a few problems keeping the pace of the game high.

"I'm pleased with the debuts for Douglas Costa and Arturo Vidal. They have quality and experience and will bring a lot to Bayern Munich.

"It was the first match and I'm satisfied with the performance."

Hamburg coach Bruno Labbadia was annoyed with how his team allowed an unmarked Mehdi Benatia to give Bayern the lead in the first half.

"We played well tactically in the first half but then conceded a silly opening goal," he said.

"We should have defended much better."