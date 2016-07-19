Muller: Bayern need injured Robben

Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller has underlined the importance of Arjen Robben to the Bundesliga champions and hopes the Netherlands international will soon be fully match fit again.

The winger missed the latter stages of the 2015-16 campaign due to injury and made his comeback in the 4-3 friendly win over Lippstadt at the weekend.

However, Robben suffered a groin problem that will keep him out of action for six weeks and Muller has lamented the Dutchman's rotten luck.

"Arjen's latest injury is extremely bitter for him," Muller told Spox.

"I would not want to be in his shoes now. He had just fought back from another injury.

"I hope that he will soon be fully fit again and will then be available for a longer period of time. Bayern need Arjen. He is hugely important for our attacking game.

"Thank god he knows how to deal with situations like this. He has been there before. Arjen never gives up, even though the past six months or so have not been easy for him."