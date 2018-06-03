Muller could be tempted to leave Bayern
He has spent his whole career at Bayern Munich, but Thomas Muller has suggested his head could be turned by an "attractive" new challenge.
Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller hinted he could be tempted by a move away from the Bundesliga champions.
The 28-year-old has played for Bayern for his entire career and is contracted until 2021, but has often been linked with a departure from Bavaria, most notably to Manchester United.
Muller, who is expected to be named in Joachim Low's 23-man Germany squad for the World Cup, has now offered signs he could be swayed by a new challenge.
"Another task would certainly be interesting and attractive," he told Welt Am Sonntag.
"If the situation is different, a lot can happen.
"Basically, it is very difficult to get away from Bayern. Currently I have no thoughts to do something else."
Muller sat out Germany's 2-1 friendly defeat to Austria on Saturday but is expected to feature in their final World Cup warm-up game against Saudi Arabia on Friday in Leverkusen.
Trainingsbedingungen top, hoch motiviert May 28, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.