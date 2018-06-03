Muller could be tempted to leave Bayern

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller hinted he could be tempted by a move away from the Bundesliga champions.

The 28-year-old has played for Bayern for his entire career and is contracted until 2021, but has often been linked with a departure from Bavaria, most notably to Manchester United.

Muller, who is expected to be named in Joachim Low's 23-man Germany squad for the World Cup, has now offered signs he could be swayed by a new challenge.

"Another task would certainly be interesting and attractive," he told Welt Am Sonntag.

"If the situation is different, a lot can happen.

"Basically, it is very difficult to get away from Bayern. Currently I have no thoughts to do something else."

Muller sat out Germany's 2-1 friendly defeat to Austria on Saturday but is expected to feature in their final World Cup warm-up game against Saudi Arabia on Friday in Leverkusen.