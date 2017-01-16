Muller fed up with debate over Bayern role

Thomas Muller is growing frustrated with the debate about his role at Bayern Munich.

The Germany international endured a difficult first half of the season in which he scored just once in 13 Bundesliga outings.

The versatile attacker's underwhelming performances prompted club great Lothar Matthaus to question his role under Carlo Ancelotti, suggesting there is no room for Muller in the Italian coach's formation.

Ancelotti was quick to stress Muller remains a key figure, but that has not ended the debate about the 27-year-old, much to his frustration.

"People are making too much of an issue about all this," Muller was quoted as saying by TZ.

"Not just over the past few weeks, but in general. People should just let things be.

"Just look at us as a team and do not always single out individual players.

"I will play wherever the coach wants me to play and I will give my all in every position."