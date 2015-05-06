Muller hopeful of second-leg fightback in Munich

Thomas Muller is refusing to give up hope of a sensational Bayern Munich comeback in their UEFA Champions League semi-final with Barcelona despite losing Wednesday's first leg 3-0.

A spectacular late brace from Lionel Messi put Barca in firm command of the tie on Bayern coach Pep Guardiola's return to Camp Nou before Neymar's injury-time third left the Bundesliga champions with a mountain to climb.

Bayern overturned a 3-1 first-leg deficit against Porto in the quarter-finals to triumph 7-4 on aggregate with a 6-1 second-leg success.

And Muller said: "In the second half I had the feeling that we controlled the game better.

"It is not easy to play here, but I did not feel that we could lose 3-0. But we are Bayern, we keep our head up.

"The fact that it now runs as it did against Porto, it is not expected, but we will do everything again on Tuesday.

"But it would be a sensation if we came into the final and we will do everything we can in Munich."