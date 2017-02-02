Muller: I need my team-mates to shine

Thomas Muller believes his poor form in front of goal can be put down to Bayern Munich collectively struggling to hit top gear this season.

Muller has scored just once in 15 Bundesliga appearances this campaign and is no longer an undisputed starter under Carlo Ancelotti.

Bayern are top of the table, but have not always matched the standards that has seen them dominate in the top flight in recent seasons and were unconvincing in wins over Freiburg and Werder Bremen following the mid-season break.

And Muller believes he flourishes when Bayern are in top flow as he is not the type of player to create chances for himself.

"I cannot make the most of my strengths when the team is not at its best and does not play the sort of football it can play. So I did not feel well on the pitch in our last two games," Muller told Yahoo.

"I am very much reliant on my team-mates when you look at my style of play and the goals I have scored in the past. I am not the type of player who creates his own chances, someone who picks up the ball in midfield and then dribbles past five players.

"I am not blaming my team-mates for anything, we have to do it as a team. Maybe it has something to do with my runs. I did not have a single shot against Bremen, one has to wonder how that is possible.

"I try many things, but it does not pay off for now. I have not been able to find the space I need in our last two games. I kept on looking for space, but I was unable to find a position where I was really available to receive the ball in a dangerous position. That was very disappointing for me."