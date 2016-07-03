Muller: No more penalties for me

Germany attacker Thomas Muller has made it clear he will no longer be taking penalties after missing from the spot in his side's Euro 2016 quarter-final win over Italy.

The reigning world champions needed penalties to see off Italy as things were level at 1-1 after 120 minutes, but Muller was one of three Germans who failed to find the net from 12 yards, Gianluigi Buffon saving his kick.

The versatile attacker also missed from the spot for Bayern Munich against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-final second leg and he has consequently decided not to take any penalties for now.

"I will not be taking any penalties for the next two weeks," Muller told Sport Bild.

"I will work on my technique at penalties for a bit and I will be back stronger in one or two months or so.

"I will take a step back and let others do the business for now."

However, Muller was quick to add that he is willing to make an exception if a game goes to spot kicks again in the remainder of Euro 2016.

"If a match goes to penalties again and we need someone, I will be available," he stressed. "But I will not be asking to take one myself."

Muller enjoyed a strong 2015-16 campaign at Bayern, but has yet to find the net at the finals in France.

He is not overly concerned with his lack of goals, though, so long as Germany keep winning.

"I will keep trying to get a goal. If it happens, it happens," the forward continued. "If we win the final without me scoring, I might not get as much credit in the media, but I will still be taking the trophy home."