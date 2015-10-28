Muller thrilled with 'flawless' Bayern performance

Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller was thrilled with the club's performance in their 3-1 DFB Pokal win over Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

Muller scored twice and set up the other in a 20-minute first-half blitz as Bayern sent holders Wolfsburg packing from the Pokal.

And 26-year-old Germany international Muller could not have been happier with Bayern's display.

"You always intend to do this and that, but then you have to go out and do it on the pitch. In the first half we were flawless," Muller said.

"We made very, very few technical mistakes and we controlled the ball well, with sustained attacking moves.

"We just played superbly and defended with discipline. It was just like we wanted it."

The win over Wolfsburg was Bayern's 13th in their past 14 games in all competitions.