Mulvey hits out at Berisha dismissal in Roar draw

Brisbane took the lead courtesy of an excellent looping header from Berisha but were pegged back when Sebastian Ryall connected off a corner to equalise for the Sky Blues.

The disputable point of the game came in the 40th minute when the Albanian striker was shown his marching orders for a 'dangerous tackle'.

“All I will say is its not the Hyundai A-League's finest moment this season," declared Mulvey.

"I don’t think the referee made the decision, I think his assistant did.

"I know what my players are telling me. I’ve seen a player raise two hands and push somebody over and if you raise your hands to anybody it’s a send off.

"It’s a concern 'cause we lose him for next week. It’s just disappointing. It spoilt a spectacle.”

Overall Mulvey wasn't pleased with the evening.

"Very disappointed we haven't gotten three points," he said.

"We conceded a goal from a set piece which is unlike us and I think it’s something we’ll talk about at home but when else were they going to score.

"If we would’ve kept 11 men on the park we would’ve won the game comfortably.

"If is the biggest word in the world.

"It’s the fact we had to play with 10 players again for a certain period of the game and I think the players and fans can be justifiably proud of the way we played.”

When asked if he was surprised with the way Sydney lined up against tem from the opening whistle, Mulvey said:

“I was surprised, I don’t think it made for a great spectacle but it put it on us to try and find a way through.

"We did and should’ve gone on to win the game from there because they still didn’t have much ambition after that.

"We were playing a team that was retreated into their own penalty area and I found that quite amazing.

"(But) there’s lots of positives. I’m just angry 'cause we dropped two points.

"We want to win football games, we came here with the ambition to win a football game, that’s what drives us.”