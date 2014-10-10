Muntari hails Inzaghi impact at Milan

Inzaghi was placed in charge of Milan, a side he represented for more than a decade as a player, during the close-season following a disappointing 2013-14 campaign that saw the 18-time Italian champions finish eighth.

Milan initially struggled under Massmiliano Allegri and, despite enjoying an upturn in fortunes under Clarence Seedorf, missed out on securing European qualification.

Ex-Italy forward Inzaghi has made a promising start to his tenure, leading Milan to 11 points from their opening six games in Serie A.

Last Saturday's 2-0 victory over Chievo saw Inzaghi's men move up to fifth and Muntari has noticed a significant change in the atmosphere at San Siro.

"Pippo is a great coach - one that motivates you, makes you feel always focused, respects you and stimulates you. He is always on it," Muntari told Sport Mediaset.

"Best of all he is one who teaches football; he makes you understand what to do, how to move, where to be on the field. For two years all this was missing.

"I cannot and will not say anything bad about Allegri and Seedorf, but now everything is different.

"In addition there is now a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of anger - the enthusiasm has been brought by Inzaghi and the anger is there from those wanting to return the club to winning.

"Milan must do so. Milan must be higher, be a protagonist in Italy and in the Champions League.

"We are not missing anything technically; we have the players who at any time and anywhere make the difference.

"We do not need Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, all we need is belief in ourselves."

Muntari claims he would be happy to finish his career with Milan, having joined the club from rivals Inter - originally on loan - in 2012.

"It's a special world, the best place I have ever been, the club where I want to end my career," added the Ghana international.

"Here you can feel love and respect like no other place. And that is where I want to win the Scudetto."