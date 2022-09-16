Murray Davidson returns from injury as St Johnstone face Ross County
St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson returns from an ankle injury for the cinch Premiership encounter with Ross County.
David Wotherspoon (knee) and Tony Gallacher (leg) are progressing in their comeback attempts.
Cammy MacPherson (thigh), Chris Kane (knee) and Callum Booth (Achilles) remain out.
Ross County have no fresh injuries for the trip to Perth.
George Harmon faces another two months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.
Fellow full-back Connor Randall (broken leg) also remains out.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.