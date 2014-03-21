Muscat wants to spoil Brisbane Roar party

A home win at Suncorp Stadium this weekend will see Mike Mulvey's team wrap up top spot in the 2013-14 regular season, as the Queensland side prepare to embark on a finals campaign as favourites.

Victory meanwhile need to try and earn maximum reward from the game as they look to remain second on the table ahead of Western Sydney Wanderers, who are one point back in third spot and expected to beat Perth Glory at home on Sunday.

"I'll be honest, I wouldn't want to be standing there after the game and them being presented with the plate," Muscat said.

"Without doubt I wouldn't want to be in that situation. But that's not the motivation to go there and win a football game. We want to finish as high as we possibly can in the competition."

The Victory coach hopes the burden of expectation may even count against the Roar this weekend, as his team prepare to take the game to their hosts.

"Maybe they'll be under a little bit of pressure to try and win it in front of their home fans," he said.

"We'll set our stall nice and early and be real aggressive in the way we want to attack that game tomorrow night."

Left-back Adama Traore has been ruled out due to a knee problem, while Nick Ansell did not train on Friday and fellow centre-back Pablo Contreras failed to complete the session.

That raises the prospect of Leigh Broxham deputising in defence alongside Nick Ansell, who is himself still being monitored by the club's fitness staff after making his first start in over month on Tuesday following his recovery from facial injuries.

Mark Milligan and Tom Rogic are both expected to start after being named on the bench for the 1-0 AFC Champions League win over Yokohama F Marinos in mid-week.