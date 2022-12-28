Music legend Rod Stewart reveals how a pair of shoes sparked Celtic love affair
The 'Maggie May' singer has supported the Scottish giants for almost half a century – he told FFT how it all started back in the 70s
Rock icon Rod Stewart has recounted the story of how he fell in love with Celtic (opens in new tab) almost 50 years ago.
The former Faces singer is arguably the Glasgow giants' most famous fan – and his passion for the 52-time Scottish champions was sparked in somewhat curious fashion...
Speaking to FourFourTwo for the latest issue available to buy (opens in new tab), Stewart explained how it all began in 1973 with an 'unfortunate' pair of shoes and a knock on the door from Kenny Dalglish and 1967 European Cup-winning captain Jimmy Johnstone.
Dalglish and Johnstone invited Stewart and bandmate (and Rolling Stone) Ronnie Wood along to a Celtic training session on the insistence of legendary manager Jock Stein.
"I was wearing an unfortunate pair of shoes for winter," Stewart tells FFT, "and Jock laughed. I fell in love with Celtic after that."
So enamoured with the Bhoys is Stewart that he mentioned them in the lyrics of his 1977 solo single 'You're in My Heart' (along with his 'English team', Manchester United).
He also presented Celtic with the trophy following their victory in the 2015 Scottish League Cup final.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
