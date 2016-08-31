Trending

Mustafi enjoys Arsenal fan's costly tweet

An Arsenal fan made a public wager Shkodran Mustafi would not sign for the club - and the Germany defender is not letting him forget it.

Arsenal and new signing Shkodran Mustafi have had the last laugh after a fan questioned the club's ambition in the transfer market.

On August 12, Gunners supporter Daniel Floyd tweeted he would pay everyone who retweeted a status concerning Mustafi £20 if the Germany international left Valencia to move to Emirates Stadium.

Eightreen days later, Arsenal got their man and the Premier League side were quick to remind Floyd of his generous offer.

"Hi Daniel, I hope you don't regret the tweet," said a beaming Mustafi in a video reponse on Arsenal's official account.

Daniel's initial tweet has now been retweeted 11,000 times, which currently sets him back £220,000 if he is as good as his word.