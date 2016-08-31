Mustafi enjoys Arsenal fan's costly tweet

Arsenal and new signing Shkodran Mustafi have had the last laugh after a fan questioned the club's ambition in the transfer market.

On August 12, Gunners supporter Daniel Floyd tweeted he would pay everyone who retweeted a status concerning Mustafi £20 if the Germany international left Valencia to move to Emirates Stadium.

Tell you what if we sign Mustafi i'll give everyone that RT's this £20.August 12, 2016

Eightreen days later, Arsenal got their man and the Premier League side were quick to remind Floyd of his generous offer.

"Hi Daniel, I hope you don't regret the tweet," said a beaming Mustafi in a video reponse on Arsenal's official account.

Hey , look what we found... August 30, 2016

Daniel's initial tweet has now been retweeted 11,000 times, which currently sets him back £220,000 if he is as good as his word.