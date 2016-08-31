Mustafi enjoys Arsenal fan's costly tweet
An Arsenal fan made a public wager Shkodran Mustafi would not sign for the club - and the Germany defender is not letting him forget it.
Arsenal and new signing Shkodran Mustafi have had the last laugh after a fan questioned the club's ambition in the transfer market.
On August 12, Gunners supporter Daniel Floyd tweeted he would pay everyone who retweeted a status concerning Mustafi £20 if the Germany international left Valencia to move to Emirates Stadium.
Tell you what if we sign Mustafi i'll give everyone that RT's this £20.August 12, 2016
Eightreen days later, Arsenal got their man and the Premier League side were quick to remind Floyd of his generous offer.
"Hi Daniel, I hope you don't regret the tweet," said a beaming Mustafi in a video reponse on Arsenal's official account.
Hey , look what we found... August 30, 2016
Daniel's initial tweet has now been retweeted 11,000 times, which currently sets him back £220,000 if he is as good as his word.
