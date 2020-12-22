Mvala: A point away is better than nothing

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Mothobi Mvala admits he ‘struggled a bit’ against Golden Arrows but was delighted to have scored a debut goal for his club.

The 26-year-old joined the Brazilians from the now-defunct Highlands Park at the start of the season.

Mvala finally managed to get his debut for Sundowns during their 1-1 draw with Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Bafana Bafana international admits that he needs time to adapt to his new environment but is delighted to have bagged his first goal for Sundowns.

‘I feel happy that I played my first game and I scored a goal. At training we have been practicing set pieces and seeing it go in makes me happy as it comes from training,’ Mvala told his club’s official website.

‘It was my first game, I was struggling a bit. Arrows is not an easy team as they were coming at us but we managed to stick to the game plan. We kept the shape and a point away is better than nothing.’